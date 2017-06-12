22°
Gympie retiree awarded Order of Australia

Rowan Schindler
| 12th Jun 2017 6:30 AM
Laurie Pointing was recently presented with the Police Service Medal for 35 years' service. Here he is presented with his medal with his son, deputy commissioner Brett Pointing, and Police Minister Jo-Ann Miller. Photo: Contributed
Laurie Pointing was recently presented with the Police Service Medal for 35 years' service. Here he is presented with his medal with his son, deputy commissioner Brett Pointing, and Police Minister Jo-Ann Miller. Photo: Contributed

RETIRED police assistant commissioner and Gympie resident Lawrence Pointing has been awarded with a membership to the Order of Australia.

Laurie, as he is known, spent 35 years in the Queensland Police Force and has written a number of books detailing stories from police officers.

"Naturally I knew I was nominated. The recognition I got, I think those two books played a part,” he said.

"You accept with great enthusiasm. Any success I have received in my life is due to a lot of people.

"I've always been a people person. I've always liked helping people.

"I believe if you do the right thing by your fellow human being in life, there will be other people in your pathway who will help you in your way.

"I am highly delighted, I really am. It's a great honour to have that recognition. It's really a bit mind boggling to be truthful, to be awarded after all those years.”

In the official release it states Mr Pointing was awarded the medal "for significant service to public administration in the area of crime investigation and prevention, and to the community of Queensland.”

The 81-year-old worked in Ipswich, Biloela, Roma, Cairns, Rockhampton, the Gold Coast as well as police prosecution in Brisbane and the Criminal Investigation Branch as detective inspector.

Born in Lowood, in the Brisbane Valley, Laurie left school at a young age to help his family. His dad had a share farm at Pine Mountain, near Ipswich, which is here he also attended school until his dad left the farm for health reasons.

BOOK SIGNING: Laurie Pointing with his book titled Keeping The Peace. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
BOOK SIGNING: Laurie Pointing with his book titled Keeping The Peace. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Mr Pointing said he worked at a sawmill and then a post office as a telegram boy and when he was 15-years-old, went to work on a cattle station near Taroom.

"I worked out there for seven years, until I was 22, then joined Queensland police,” Mr Pointing said.

"I was very fortunate in those days to join the police on a limited education.”

He followed his late brother Tom into the police, and Laurie's children have followed his lead. His son Brett is currently a deputy commissioner.

He worked through the Fitzgerald Inquiry and the corruption investigation into the state's police force. Mr Pointing said he was never aware of any corruption.

"In 1987 I was appointed district officer in Ipswich, where I was for two years.

"When I was in Ipswich, the Queensland Times did a survey of about 20 locals in town. All of them said they believed Ipswich Police were not corrupt while I was there.”

He retired as Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner in July 1993, and has resided in Gympie district ever since. He is currently the president for the Gympie Branch of the Queensland Retired Police Association.

His time in Gympie enabled him to write, which he always wanted to do.

Two books, Keeping the Peace and Keeping and Peace Volume II, contain a collection of stories from retired police officers and their careers.

Mr Pointing is now working on volume III of his series, with a hopeful release date for next year.

"Desire to write always existed but I couldn't bring it out until I retired,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie lawrence pointing order of australia queensland police force

