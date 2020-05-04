Gympie responds to news students to head back to school

THE region’s senior students, kindy kids, Preps and Year 1s will be back at school next Monday, an announcement welcomed by local parents and students yesterday.

Under the plan, students at the mots iportant junctures of learning - kindy, Prep and Years 1, 11 and 12 - will return to school next Monday, with all other grades returning on May 25, if safe to do so.

Gympie mum Rosy Gailer has a three-year-old daughter and a son, Joshua, who attends Prep at St Patrick’s Primary School.

“I feel good (about this decision), because it is not the same teaching at home compared to having the Prep teacher teach according to the curriculum,” Ms Gailer said yesterday.

“And yes I will be sending Josh back, because he likes seeing his friends and he is getting used to a new a chapter in his life...he is learning to read at the moment.

“I have been loving my time at home teaching him with the resources we have been getting from the teacher, but because it is me teaching him or (my husband) Kieran doing it, he sometimes does not pay attention. Teachers have other strategies to teach children, of course. The teacher has called us to ask how things are going. She said not to worry too much - just to take it easy and to not get stressed too much and to just do what we can because it is different.

James Nash State High senior and school captain Noah Strachan welcomed the news, but said he was still a little concerned about a possible “second wave” of coronavirus.

Learning from home home had, he felt, not been as “productive”.

“After hearing the announcement that school is set to commence on the 11th of May I was initially quite happy,” he said.

“From the perspective of a Year 12 student it’s good to know we can now get back to learning as per usual, because from home is not too productive. However in the back of my mind I am concerned that the government is lifting the restrictions a little too soon, as pandemics commonly come in waves, with the second wave being the more disastrous of the two. But apart from that worry, I am happy to get back to school proper.”

St Patrick’s College parent Debra Dugdale has a daughter, Ivy, in Year 12.

“I am very happy that they are going back earlier than first indicated. Having a child in Year 12, I think the learning from home has been an added burden to an already stressful year.

“It will bring some normalcy back to their lives and the ability to see their friends everyday can’t be understated.

“I think my daughter has coped very well with learning at home but has missed classroom teaching. I wonder though if one week is enough for the teachers now to do 180 degree turn on what they had already planned for online?”

Opposition Leader and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington says the move is too little.

“Queensland schools should be open now and to keep them shut until near the end of May is a major setback to Queensland parents, kids and teachers,” Ms Frecklington said.

“This health crisis is fast becoming a jobs crisis under Labor. Holding kids back from going to school is hurting them and hurting the economy. Getting kids back into school is the first step on our road to recovery.

The steps to full resumption of school are:

May 11: Kindy, Prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 return to school

May 15: Assess state-wide response to easing of restrictions

May 25: Proposed re-opening to remaining students in remaining grades

“These are the children who are at the most important junctures of schooling – the beginning and the end of their educational journey,” the Premier said.

The stages to full school resumption are consistent with Queensland’s measured approach to confronting COVID-19 and balancing family needs with protecting lives during the global pandemic.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said Queensland’s early response to confronting the pandemic was paying dividends now.

“You only have to look at what we were dealing with prior to the school holidays with what we have now to appreciate why Queensland is in the strong position it is,” Dr Young said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the government’s plan has been endorsed by the independent and Catholic school sector as well as principals and teachers alike.

“Most of all, we have listened to Queensland parents who have done such an incredible job for their children supporting them through home learning,” the Minister said.

“I think we all appreciate our teachers and school staff like never before.

“And their health and safety remains paramount.

“When students begin to return to school, our schools remain safe and hygienic environments for the teachers and staff who will be in the workplace.”

Social distancing measures to protect adults at schools will include:

Staff and students who are unwell must not attend school

All adults must maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres

Adults must not gather in groups in and around school grounds, car parks, school gates and outside classrooms

Parents should use stop, drop and go options rather than walking children into school grounds

Strict personal hygiene protocols, including the cleaning of high touch surfaces such as desks and door handles, will remain in place.

The Premier said no-one is forgetting we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Thankfully Queensland has done better than most and that’s something we can all be proud of,” she said.