Jaida Walker and Makayla Kickbusch of Toucan Coffee
News

Gympie residents spreading kindness through coffee

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
12th Jun 2020 3:45 PM
TOUCAN Coffee staff members say Gympie residents have been spreading kindness by “paying it forward”.

Staff member Jaida Walker said each week they have customers in the cafe’s drive-through who offer to pay for the order of the person behind them.

“We get some probably every day,” she said.

“Most of the customers are surprised at first and then it starts a chain.

“The longest chain we’ve had is probably 10-12 cars.”

Jaida Walker of Toucan Coffee serving Makayla Kickbusch. Picture: Shane Zahner
Jaida Walker of Toucan Coffee serving Makayla Kickbusch. Picture: Shane Zahner

A recent post on the cafe’s Facebook page thanked the community.

“Thank you so much to our customers on a daily basis that continue to show their kindness and support for not only us but for people behind them, we cannot believe the amount of customers that continuously pay for others coffees/orders, without a blink of an eye.

“This really makes the staff feel that bit more lucky to be here and see this every day.”

