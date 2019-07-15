Menu
HEAVY FROST: Residents awoke to another cooler morning in Gympie with temperatures plummeting below zero. Photo taken at Albert Park.
Gympie residents awake to frost and below zero temperatures

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Jul 2019 7:55 AM
MAKE sure you put your gloves and beanie on Gympie as temperatures will remain below zero up until the weekend.

Although no records were broken, residents awoke to frost and temperatures below -0.2C by 6am this morning. It was a good reminder that winter hasn't quite left us despite some warmer days last week.

FROSTY MORNING: Residents awoke to another cooler morning in Gympie with temperatures plummeting below zero. Photo taken at Albert Park.
And there's more to come says Bureau of Metereology forecaster Kimba Wong.

"There is quite a bit of wind making it feel a bit cooler and that is because of a cold front moving over the state and behind them is a big ridge of high pressure,” Ms Wong said.

The cooler temperatures this week is attributed to the Antarctic blast sweeping through NSW and Victoria bringing icy temperatures and strong winds.

WIDE BAY TEMPERATURES: The cooler weather is set to stay up until the weekend.
WIDE BAY TEMPERATURES: The cooler weather is set to stay up until the weekend. BOM

This week Gympie residents are advised that temperatures will remain close to the negative until atleast the weekend.

The last time a huge record was broken was on July 20, 2007 when temperatures dropped to -4.3C.

"It is possible a record could be broken this week,” Ms Wong said.

"If the winds do drop off, it's certainly a possibility, but as forecasted, the wind-chill is expected all week. So far it hasn't been ground breaking.

Residents awoke to another cooler morning in Gympie with temperatures plummeting below zero. Photo taken at Albert Park.
No rain is forecasted this week.

"It's looking like a pretty dry week ahead. There's a fair bit of moisture coming to the area, but apart from that, the clouds should be clear during the day.”

Last year Gympie recorded -0.7C consecutively for the month of July.

LOW TEMPERATURES:

Bundaberg: 5.1C at 12.19am, Double Island Point: 8.7C at 06.42am, Gayndah: 2.2C at 06.45am, Gympie -0.2C at 06.01am, Hervey Bay: 3.5C at 11.55pm, Kingaroy: -3.2C at 06.59am, Tin Can Bay: -0.1C at 06.57am.

Gympie Times

