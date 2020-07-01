Gympie resident comes home to find front door kicked in

POLICE are looking for the culprits behind a brutalised front door in a would-be Gympie robbery late last week.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME HERE

Gympie police sources said offenders broke in to a Lawrence St unit by “forcing their way through the front door” overnight on June 26.

“The resident was away at the time of the break and returned to find the door open, looking like it had been kicked in,” A QPS spokeswoman said.

“No items appear to be stolen or moved, however there is considerable damage to the front door.

“Anyone who may have sighted anything suspicious in the area at the time is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers and make a report.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001347867 within the online suspicious activity form.