Gympie remembers

THERE was barely a breeze to stir the flags as they were raised from half-mast yesterday at the Memorial Gates at the conclusion of the Gympie Remembrance Day service.

Hearts and minds were stirred by the celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

For Rob Lahiff, a returned sailor who served on Navy supply ships at the end of the Vietnam War, it was especially moving as five members of his family were assigned plaques in the lane.

Rob Lahiff worked hard to have five members of his family remembered this year with plaques placed to honour his grandfather, great uncle, two aunts and his father. Rob himself served in the Navy at the end of the Vietnam War.

“Yes, today is important to me,” Mr Lahiff said.

“I just wanted them to be remembered.”

Mr Lahiff said it was a lengthy process but well worth it to honour the other serving members of his family, of which he said he would probably be the last.

Also moved by the service was new Pinetech manager Justin Lippiatt.

Mr Lippiatt served in South Africa while his great grandfather served in WWI and grandfather in WWII.

“It’s a day to remember that the freedoms and joys we experiece today came at great expense.

“Today is a chance for me to acknowledge their sacrifice,” Mr Lippiatt said.

The Gympie RSL Sub-Branch will celebrate its centenary with a family fun day at Nelson Reserve this Sunday 1.30-7.30pm.