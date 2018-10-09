Gympie religious leader gets ready to say goodbye

FAREWELL TOUR: Father Pat Cassidy is retiring from his position at St Patrick's Church at the end of the year.

ELEVEN years after becoming part of the St Patrick's fabric Father Pat Cassidy is saying goodbye.

Gympie's long-time Catholic leader is retiring and December 31 will be his final day at the parish.

"I'll be doing supply work in the country,” he said.

And he might not be too far away, either.

"I'll be down the road, probably at Pomona.

"That looks like a possibility at the moment.”

While he may have come to the region 11 years ago, Father Cassidy said the region had always been part of his life. "I've always had a connection to Gympie since I was a little child.''

His mother's side of the family had a dairy farm at Kin Kin and his family used to travel through Gympie on the way there.

Father Pat Cassidy at a Remembrance day service. Renee Pilcher

"Always when we came through we stopped in Gympie with relatives for refreshments.”

He said the road being dirt most of the way from Nanango through Gympie to Kin Kin made it "a struggle”.

It was not the only memorable part, though.

All of the kids used to sit in the back of the ute, something no longer possible.

"You'd get booked.

"Invariably someone would lose their hat and you'd have to stop, turn around and go pick it up.”

"There's always been a connection and Gympie's always been a part of my life.”

When asked if there was a best moment which stood out for him, Fr Cassidy said there was no clear definition when it came to guiding people through difficult times.

"Sometimes the best things are the worst things,” he said.

"Some things happen for them and it can turn their lives around.

"So what's best and what's worst?”

"When dealing with people it's very hard (to define them) because people are people, and I love people.

"There's always something within every person that's of real value.”