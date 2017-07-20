Gympie Relay for Life a step towards good health

Relayers walk towards a bright future at last year's event.

AT LEAST one-third of all cancer cases can be prevented through healthy lifestyle choice, and Gympie residents are being asked to make every step count.

Through the Gympie Relay For Life, a cancer free future can be made much closer, not only by fundraising but also simple prevention.

By registering for Gympie Relay For Life, held October 28-29 at Gympie Soccer Fields, entrants will support the 27,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer each year - and they will boost their own health too.

At Relay, teams keep a baton moving for 18 hours in a relay-style walk or run overnight to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Council Queensland.

It's an event for all ages and a great way for businesses and community groups to develop team loyalty for a good cause.

There are currently about 157 participants registered for Gympie Relay For Life, but more participants are always welcome.

You don't have to enter by yourself, either; businesses, gyms, health clubs and sport teams from Gympie and the surrounding areas can also get involved by registering a team.

Form a fitness team or unite with workout buddies and help fight back against cancer, while encouraging healthy lifestyles in the community.

Relay For Life is for all fitness levels, so even if you are a beginner, this is a great event for you too.

Registration is $20 per person until August 4.

To register for Relay For Life visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 656 585.

For more about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20.