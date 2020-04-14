Gympie region’s gift of mobility for Amamoor teen

NEW WHEELS: Amamoor teenager Jarrah Jones will soon be getting new wheels to supplement his wheelchair, after a big community fundraiser.

IT HAS been a long journey for disabled Amamoor teenager Jarrah Jones, but after a lot of help from Gympie region people, the world’s best Easter present will soon enable him to go on many much more enjoyable travels.

The Mary Valley Rattler team ran a special fundraising day (which they spelled “FUNdraising”) to help Jarrah’s family buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

They used a wheelchair-accessible diesel rail motor, the Red Rocket, which took guests, at $100 each, to a Friends of Amamoor sausage sizzle and a Dagun Community Group wine and cheese tasting.

They raised $3000 and, with the help of generous people and businesses Jarrah, 13, now has the mobility he needs to get to the doctor and to rehab appointments.

His family described the new van as the “best Easter pressie” for a young man diagnosed two years ago with the rare condition, Wilson’s Disease, which causes paralysis symptoms similar to quadriplegia.

A Rattler spokeswoman said the fundraising kicked off with a donation from Gympie fireys, Gympie Nestle provided a basked of goodies to raffle and Gympie’s Murray Views photographic business branded a special coffee cup.

The Rattler “goodie bag” also included soft drink provided by Sunshine Coast Limes.

The Wayfarers provided entertainment at Dagun station and donated their busking takings.

And Rattler team members threw some donations into a hat they passes among themselves.

Other supporters included the Blue and White Teapot Cafe, the Click Clack Cafe, Amamoor General Store and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Rattler general manager Mike Green thanked all the volunteers and community groups who made the March 8 event possible.