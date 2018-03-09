Menu
CADETS: Australian Army cadets are reforming in Gympie, say Col Morley, Peter Maddocks and Greg "Wuzzy” Alford. Renee Albrecht
News

Gympie region's first Army cadet unit in 106 years

Arthur Gorrie
by
9th Mar 2018 8:02 AM

YOU will definitely not be joining the Army but you may have a lot of fun - camping, adventuring and learning new skills that could save your life.

That is the message for young people wanting to join the Gympie region's first Army cadet unit since 1912.

Designated officer commanding, Col Morley said the new cadet unit will be for fun and youth development and is not a recruiting tool.

But the Army will be helping out with loaned equipment and expertise to teach young people the skills of camouflage, concealment and survival, especially the real potential life saver for anyone who may ever be lost in the bush - navigation.

Detective Sgt Andrew Bailey of the Gympie police Child Protection Service will be second in charge, with help from Courtney Hewitt and Army Reservist Greg "Wuzzy” Alford. "We need 39 cadets and a parents' support group to help with costs,” Mr Alford said.

"Uniforms will be on loan from the Army.” he said.

