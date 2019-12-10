Menu
Shadow Fisheries Minister Tony Perrett with Cr Amanda Camm
Shadow Fisheries Minister Tony Perrett with Cr Amanda Camm
Gympie region’s drought declaration long overdue

Staff writer
10th Dec 2019 11:18 AM
GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has welcome the official return of Gympie region’s drought declaration but slammed Ag Minister Mark Furner for making local farmers wait two and a half months.

Aerial footage of Kilkivan showing the township very dry and in need of some desperate rain. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
“This is welcome news for the Gympie region,” Mr Perrett said.

“It’s long overdue as producers were becoming increasingly financially and emotionally stressed by the deteriorating seasonal conditions.

Aerial footage of Kilkivan taken from the Caravan Park which shows the tinder try conditions. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
“I started the drought declaration process at the beginning of October when I wrote to the minister calling on him to ask the Local Drought Committee to reconvene and assess our status.

Aerial footage of Pie Creek as you enter the township from Eel Creek Road. The township is extremely dry and in need of some rainfall. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
“These are exceptional circumstances and it is disappointing that local producers had to wait for two and half months to hear this news.

“The declaration will provide an opportunity for local producers to access financial assistance from both the State and Federal Governments.

Aerial footage from above shows a dam with a little bit of water in it in Curra, off David Drive which was taken on Tuesday November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
“It will provide freight subsidies for fodder, water and livestock and emergency water infrastructure assistance.

“There is also other assistance such as tax deductions for fodder storage assets and desilting dams.

“The farm household allowance will help put food on the table.

“Agriculture, forestry and fishing is the largest contributor to our local economy, delivering 13.9 per cent or $300 million of Gympie’s Gross Regional Product in 2015/16.

“When our agricultural sector is struggling it has direct and indirect consequences for other businesses and households in the region.”

        Police confirm they've located three children

