Gympie region’s drought declaration long overdue
GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has welcome the official return of Gympie region’s drought declaration but slammed Ag Minister Mark Furner for making local farmers wait two and a half months.
“This is welcome news for the Gympie region,” Mr Perrett said.
“It’s long overdue as producers were becoming increasingly financially and emotionally stressed by the deteriorating seasonal conditions.
“I started the drought declaration process at the beginning of October when I wrote to the minister calling on him to ask the Local Drought Committee to reconvene and assess our status.
“These are exceptional circumstances and it is disappointing that local producers had to wait for two and half months to hear this news.
“The declaration will provide an opportunity for local producers to access financial assistance from both the State and Federal Governments.
“It will provide freight subsidies for fodder, water and livestock and emergency water infrastructure assistance.
“There is also other assistance such as tax deductions for fodder storage assets and desilting dams.
“The farm household allowance will help put food on the table.
“Agriculture, forestry and fishing is the largest contributor to our local economy, delivering 13.9 per cent or $300 million of Gympie’s Gross Regional Product in 2015/16.
“When our agricultural sector is struggling it has direct and indirect consequences for other businesses and households in the region.”