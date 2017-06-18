Gympie region's budget snub no surprise: letter

Letter to the Editor

No surprise we were ignored

NO SURPRISE the State Government virtually ignored Gympie in it's budget.

Little surprise either in our MP's reaction, or expectation, as in last Saturday's Gympie Times.

Reminded me of a pot and a kettle.

Last Saturday's article was headed "Gympie needs something real”.

Tony Perrett then offered nothing of any plans or ideas he's promoted, or would on our behalf, should his party win government at an election likely within six months.

Instead of being "real” or proactive, Mr Perrett typically reverted to worn party lines.

Links between Labor and unions are rotten but that's hardly news.

The LNP also has factions and lobby groups swaying its decisions and pre-selections.

Playing the "green” card against Queensland. Labor is a sham. They're as green as Adani's coal.

Apart from trying to control some unchecked tree clearing they've shown few green credentials. There's no state Greens MPs to pander to.

But the poorest of Perrett's points must surely be his regular habit of dividing south-east Queensland and "the bush” when it's undeniable and unavoidable that Gympie's fast becoming part of the south-east.

Labor ignore us; they see no chance in our seat.

The LNP usually assume our seat to be theirs.

Perrett seems oblivious to the "real” needs of a town destined to grow rapidly.

If his mob get elected and Gympie's rewarded for its long allegiance let's hope he promotes more "real” and universally beneficial things than a flood levee, or raising Kidd Bridge, an idea from days past in need of review. How about a workable overall traffic plan?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket