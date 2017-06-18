24°
News

Gympie region's budget snub no surprise: letter

Letter to the Editor by Dave Freeman | 18th Jun 2017 6:30 AM
Michelle and Tony Perrett
Michelle and Tony Perrett Frances Klein

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Letter to the Editor

No surprise we were ignored

NO SURPRISE the State Government virtually ignored Gympie in it's budget.

Little surprise either in our MP's reaction, or expectation, as in last Saturday's Gympie Times.

Reminded me of a pot and a kettle.

Last Saturday's article was headed "Gympie needs something real”.

Tony Perrett then offered nothing of any plans or ideas he's promoted, or would on our behalf, should his party win government at an election likely within six months.

Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie.
Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Instead of being "real” or proactive, Mr Perrett typically reverted to worn party lines.

Links between Labor and unions are rotten but that's hardly news.

The LNP also has factions and lobby groups swaying its decisions and pre-selections.

Playing the "green” card against Queensland. Labor is a sham. They're as green as Adani's coal.

Wide Bay MP Llew O&#39;Brien, Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy recently.
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy recently.

Apart from trying to control some unchecked tree clearing they've shown few green credentials. There's no state Greens MPs to pander to.

But the poorest of Perrett's points must surely be his regular habit of dividing south-east Queensland and "the bush” when it's undeniable and unavoidable that Gympie's fast becoming part of the south-east.

Labor ignore us; they see no chance in our seat.

The LNP usually assume our seat to be theirs.

Perrett seems oblivious to the "real” needs of a town destined to grow rapidly.

If his mob get elected and Gympie's rewarded for its long allegiance let's hope he promotes more "real” and universally beneficial things than a flood levee, or raising Kidd Bridge, an idea from days past in need of review. How about a workable overall traffic plan?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Gympie Times

Topics:  budget flood levee letters to the editor tony perrett

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Cooloola Cove ratepayers deserve better: letter

Cooloola Cove ratepayers deserve better: letter

Letter: I have friends who live in Cooloola Cove and I must admit that there are times when I feel embarrassed to be a resident of Tin Can Bay.

Creditors move in, take smile of nation's happiest business

UNITED: Gene Farrelly

Creditors move in on United Project Partners

Frank's memory is keeping Imbil Bowls Club alive

Kevin Durie and Roslyn Harrison from Imbil Bowls club celebrate the Frank Durie shield.

Frank Durie was a man of many talents

Your say: 'Goodbye pristine roadsides'

WASTE CHANGES: Gympie Regional Council is considering charging residents to dump rubbish at landfills and transfer stations.

Gympie readers respond to rubbish fees idea.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

If you love books and live in Gympie you need to read this

BOOK LOVERS PARADISE: Little Haven book sale co-ordinator Karen Roberts and volunteer Diana Harris.

Gympie monster book sale is every book lovers dream

Get art and about at the Gympie gallery

STARS: 3974 stars were packed up and sent to the One Million Stars project, courtesy of (from left) Lee Hodgson, Bev Comerford, Lee McGruer, Yvonne Manger, Julie-Ann Payne, Mara Vucak, Pat Towner and Pam Ford.

Love art, life drawing, sculpture and more? Check this out!

Hot bods about to raise the temp in Gympie

Is it getting hot in here? The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Gympie. Find out the details here.

You wouldn't kick on of these guys out of bed!

What's on the small screen this week

STATE of Origin II is sure to light up screens across the east coast, but what else is worth watching this week?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

great chance 2 make a start!

13 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free home in a highly...

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

WHAT A LIFESTYLE!

380 Shadbolt Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 5 $479,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the sought after south easterly side of Gympie. The fully fenced 13.84ha property offers something for everyone...

Hop, Skip And A Jump To School!

95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $275,000...

Welcome to 95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie! Positioned high on a hill with beautiful distant views on an 811sqm corner block! This property is sure to impress offering...

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

Perfect Lifestyle - 6 Bedrooms on Almost 20 Acres + Shed + Water!

445 McIntosh Creek Road, Mcintosh Creek 4570

House 6 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE 1...

Close to town and everything you need is just waiting for you. This 6 bedroom high set weatherboard home has been lovingly renovated. Upstairs you can enjoy the...

QUEENSLANDERS DREAM

9 Spicer Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Perfectly positioned high on Spicer Street with sweeping views over the town and the Southside of Gympie, this beautifully renovated Queenslander is a dream home...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!