Gympie region's beef industry needs better roads: LNP Leader

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

IT WAS great to see the beef industry recognised in Friday's The Gympie Times and I agree that the "value of beef production to this region needs more recognition”.

I grew up on a cattle property and continue to be a major supporter of the agriculture sector and its pivotal role in our regional areas.

Michael, Tony and Terry Nolan are owner operators of Nolan Meats, one of the biggest employers in the region. Josh Preston

It is often an industry which can go unnoticed in regards to the economic benefits it provides. This is because our primary producers go about their daily business in a quiet way and their hard work is done "behind the scenes”.

But, as John Cotter rightly noted, "People just take it for granted because it has been here forever."

However, we can't continue to take our agriculture for granted.

Woolooga residents standing on the Running Creek bridge wanting an upgrade. Phil Stanford, Steve Turner, Sean Barrett, Nevile and Joy Turner, Sharon Turner. Renee Albrecht

In the Gympie region alone, beef production it is a multi-million dollar industry. There are many family owned and run businesses which need our support and the backing of governments.

Our producers need access to better roads.

The Gympie Saleyards Craig Warhurst

The roads in the western part of the Gympie region are in dire need of upgrade.

The Kilkivan-Tansey Road is a major connecting road between the Central and North Burnett, Gympie producers and the coast, but the condition of several sections of this road are unacceptable.

We must improve safety on this road, and upgrade it to become a realistic option for transport companies and primary producers who need to move stock and products. In its current state, it's just too dangerous.

Nanango MP Deb Frecklington Contributed

We need to upgrade the wooden bridge at Running Creek near Woolooga. The community have been calling for this bridge to be upgraded to improve safety, but it has been overlooked.

I understand the importance of roads like these but this city-centric Palaszczuk Labor Government wouldn't even know they exist. That's why regional Queenslanders continue to suffer from a lack of new infrastructure projects and investment in regional roads.

I will continue to fight for our fair share of funding and to improve the lives of our hard-working regional families and to grow our agriculture sector.

Deb Frecklington,

Member for Nanango,

Leader of the LNP in Qld