Gympie region's 30 Most Influential to be revealed

POWER 30: They are our 30 most powerful and influential people. But who will they be?

POWER 30 - the Gympie region's 30 Most Influential People will be published next month to pay tribute to the men and women who make things happen in our community.

And while some of the region's better-known "movers and shakers” will get a mention, there could be a few surprises. There are some people who can stake their claim for a spot in the top 30 right now but the big question will be how highly they rank.

The key to this list is the word "influential”.

The people who are honoured won't necessarily be famous or well known, or the most hard working or doing the best things for the best causes, but they will be having an influence on the lives of others, in the Gympie region and beyond. A small committee including a former high-ranking bureaucrat, business community leader and senior Gympie Times staff have been working together to agree on a final list and ranking. The list will be progressively revealed in early September, straight after the Muster.