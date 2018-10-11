Gympie regional cricket follows Big Bash lead

SUMMER'S HERE: Wests batsman Brad Morgan comes down the pitch in an A-grade match against Harlequins. The season resumes next weekend.

Cricket: The Gympie Regional Cricket competition starts next Saturday, October 20, and there are plenty of changes which will bring Gympie on par nationally.

"There will only be one-day games as opposed to two-day matches,” Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn said.

"It allows the seven clubs, Harlequins, Valleys, Murgon, Kingaroy, Colts, Wests and Rainbow Beach, not to worry about getting two teams in a row for games and having different teams depending on numbers.”

A splash of colour will be added to the competition with new uniforms for each club.

"With Big Bash, colour has become a focus and this year all the clubs will have coloured clothes to bring vibrancy to the game,” Venn said.

"There has been some opinion on the greater viewing of the ball and we will have a white ball to have our local competition on par nationally.”

Like many other sporting codes, there is always concern about player numbers but Venn said he was hopeful.

"There are positive signs for some clubs,” he said.

"All the seven clubs believe they will field an A-grade and B-grade side but the standard will vary among the teams.”

With the uniforms and numbers sorted, Gympie's pitch will be kept in order with a new roller.

"The club purchased a new pitch roller because it got to the stage that parts of the old one could not be replaced,” Venn said. "This new roller will provide us with top class pitches and bring reliability.”

To sign on to play, visit www.playcricket.com.au/club-finder/club-details?id=3081.