Gympie Regional Council spending under fire

NOT all councillors have the view that the big spend is the way to go. Everyone needs money in the bank. Particularly an area like Gympie.

Disaster money given by state and federal governments generally has strings attached.

Usually equal funding from council.

So if we received $10 million to do repairs from a flood, you, the ratepayer must match that.

That usually comes from either reserves or deferring planned works. The money must come from somewhere. Saving for a rainy day is very relevant for Gympie.

The savings that we are using to spend on large projects like the aquatic centre came from the hard work and fiscal management of those who went before.

Without there fiscal attitude to have some in reserve we would not be in the position to spend at the current rate. The challenge that I see is that at this rate, the spending will undo what took decades to achieve.

The other issue is that with business, depreciation is a number allocated through calculations that lower the tax payable.

For council, depreciation is an added cost as the money must be put into the bank by law, to ensure that there are funds there to replace and repair.

Councils in the past (not Gympie) have had a spend now pay later approach with the result that some spent more than they could afford.

The Government decided that they needed to ensure councils didn't over spend and could replace infrastructure, thus the change was made. A good thing as far as I see.

With council there is the upfront capital cost of the building, there is the maintenance and repair and there is the depreciation amount that needs to be taken from the budget and put into the bank. The more you spend building buildings and parks the less you have for roads and repairs. That is basic but how things in council work.

So for the aquatic centre there is the $22.5 million up front. The depreciation over say 50 years, without using a sliding scale of depreciation of around $500,000 per year, plus maintenance.

The way I view this is you pay now and pay later. I am not opposed to growth and development or aquatic centres, affordability and timing are the most important factors to me.

I believe Cr Cochrane's view is correct, we have an A-grade spending program that is funded by the hard work of those who went before.

In regards to the Fredman matter, it is not over.

Whilst we all support the Rattler I do have concerns regarding the lack of real costing associated with that project.

Government estimations sometimes differ with real world cost. I would love to see the train run again I am just not prepared to run blind with a blank cheque. It is your money.

I also have concerns that the accounting system used for the aquatic centre maybe applied to the Rattler. Deferring cost to other areas (ie contaminated soil). It may "run on budget” but we may not know the real cost of construction or repair.

I am of the opinion that there is a change in ideology being forced upon us. A change from a public service managed with business principles to user pays business units where profits or dividends to council are the order of the day.

You don't need to be an accountant to understand the direction we are heading.

We should be a cost effective service provider, value for money to the rate payer, all working together to support one another in this community. Business units are saleable items.

Glen Hartwig,

Councillor Division 2,

Gympie Regional Council.