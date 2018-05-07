Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bob Fredman
Bob Fredman Tom Daunt
News

Gympie Regional Council has been sent a clear message

Shelley Strachan
by
7th May 2018 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE voters of Division 8 have sent a clear message to Gympie Regional Council.

FREDMAN: Women in politics and what I learned from voters

By-elections are a traditional way of taking the electorate's temperature - getting a read on how voters are feeling about the incumbent - and it would seem the electorate thinks this council needs an injection of something.

Bob Fredman and his wife Debbie.
Bob Fredman and his wife Debbie. contributed

No surprise there given the complaints about neglected rural roads and the expensive process of getting the Rattler back on track.

Bob Fredman won easily on a platform of rates, roads and rubbish. He made it clear on Saturday night there would be no big sudden moves, though he was keen to "get in there and have a look”. "Bring it on,” were his words. He wants to work with the council for the betterment of the region.

Given the history between him, the Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith, there must be some feeling of trepidation at Town Hall. Should make for some interesting meetings.

CEO Bernard Smith with Mayor Mick Curran.
CEO Bernard Smith with Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

"Being an engineer I am better at maths than socialising. So I am surprised and grateful that I have so many friends and so much support,” Mr Fredman posted to Facebook earlier today.

"The hard work starts here, and I don't want to let you down.”

Mr Fredman has been given a mandate. He knows he is expected to stand up and be counted. The last thing ratepayers want is another silent, acquiescent rubber stamp.

He has also been vindicated. That must feel good.

Bernard Smith
Bernard Smith Patrick Woods
bob fredman editorial gympie council gympie council election gympie politics gympie regional council mary valley
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy bypass congested after crash

    Bruce Hwy bypass congested after crash

    News Motorists trying to avoid the packed Bruce Hwy have been met with further delays as a crash slows already crawling traffic.

    Gympie talent in global spotlight at Steve Irwin gala in LA

    Gympie talent in global spotlight at Steve Irwin gala in LA

    News Beverly Hills goes gaga for our Cindy's amazing design

    • 7th May 2018 2:04 PM
    Gympie Landcare wants your memories

    Gympie Landcare wants your memories

    News Gympie Landcare is looking for memorabilia for its 30th birthday

    • 7th May 2018 1:44 PM
    Gympie born Bogan Joe is one to watch

    Gympie born Bogan Joe is one to watch

    News 'Just when you thought campfire sing-a-long's couldn't get better'

    Local Partners