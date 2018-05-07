Gympie Regional Council has been sent a clear message

THE voters of Division 8 have sent a clear message to Gympie Regional Council.

By-elections are a traditional way of taking the electorate's temperature - getting a read on how voters are feeling about the incumbent - and it would seem the electorate thinks this council needs an injection of something.

Bob Fredman and his wife Debbie. contributed

No surprise there given the complaints about neglected rural roads and the expensive process of getting the Rattler back on track.

Bob Fredman won easily on a platform of rates, roads and rubbish. He made it clear on Saturday night there would be no big sudden moves, though he was keen to "get in there and have a look”. "Bring it on,” were his words. He wants to work with the council for the betterment of the region.

Given the history between him, the Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith, there must be some feeling of trepidation at Town Hall. Should make for some interesting meetings.

CEO Bernard Smith with Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

"Being an engineer I am better at maths than socialising. So I am surprised and grateful that I have so many friends and so much support,” Mr Fredman posted to Facebook earlier today.

"The hard work starts here, and I don't want to let you down.”

Mr Fredman has been given a mandate. He knows he is expected to stand up and be counted. The last thing ratepayers want is another silent, acquiescent rubber stamp.

He has also been vindicated. That must feel good.