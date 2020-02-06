Gympie region woman’s terrifying swim for survival overnight

The woman’s car was found wedged against tree down Rocky Creek after being swept off the causeway on Arbor Three Rd in Glenwood overnight

A SWIFT water rescue team was hours too late and a woman lucky to be alive after flash flooding swept her car off the Arbor Three Rd causeway at Glenwood on Wednesday night.

The empty car was spotted by a passer-by wedged against a tree on the other side of the creek early yesterday morning. The passer-by alerted authorities, but when the swift water rescue team from Torquay arrived, they could find no trace of any occupants.

It was soon discovered, however, that a woman who was driving the car when it was swept off the causeway after more than 195mm of rain fell at Glenwood, had been forced to swim through the raging floodwaters in the middle of the night.

The Glenwood woman who asked to not be named described the moment her car was swept off the flooded causeway as “terrifying”.

She said she was forced to swim to safety when her silver sedan was swept about 30m down a swollen Rocky Creek.

Another local resident said he thought the area had received six inches (150mm) of rainfall in the space of two hours on Wednesday afternoon and the causeway would have likely been flowing fast.

“I’ve lived here 18 years and I know if there’s more than this much water (indicated .40m on flood indicator) you wouldn’t chance it. It’s running too fast,” he said.

The resident said when the creek came up it could spread up to 40m either side of the creek bed.

The flash flooding followed huge but patchy downpours throughout the region on Wednesday and Wednesday night, giving some districts 70mm, while others such as Tiaro, Glenwood, Chatsworth and Tin Can Bay had clsoer to 200mm.

Meanwhile, minor flooding is expected on the lower Mary River at Maryborough on the high tide this afternoon.

Up to 250mm of rainfall has been recorded across the lower Mary River in the past 36 hours. Further showers and thunderstorms are expected during Thursday but heavy falls are now less likely.

Mary River to Gympie: Rises are likely along the Mary River to Gympie today but river levels are expected to remain below the minor flood level.

Six Mile Creek: Small rises are expected along Six Mile Creek today in response to overnight and early morning rainfall.

Mary River downstream of Gympie: River level rises have occurred on the Mary River downstream of Miva overnight along with areas of localised flooding. River level rises at Maryborough (Portside Alert) were close to the minor flood level on the high tide during this morning.

The Mary River at Maryborough (Portside Alert) was at 4.95m at 8:44am and falling with the tide. The Mary River at Maryborough may reach the minor flood level (5m) on the high tide this afternoon.

Tinana Creek: Creek rises are occurring along Tinana Creek, with minor flooding at Teddington Weir.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The news followed huge falls of rain in some areas of the Gympie region last night and in the preceding 24 hours, including the Cooloola Coast, where the Tin Can Bay defence area reported a drenching 303mm since 9am yesterday, Mt Bilewilam 286mm, Coops Corner in the Cooloola National Park received 340mm and BIdwell near Tiaro 255mm, though other reports put Tiaro and well over 300mm.

No further details of local flooding are available at this time, but the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of rising water in some areas, including Fisherman’s Pocket, near Gympie.

At this point no flood alert has been issued and most waterways are reported to be running swiftly but steadily across the region.

At latest report from the BoM, Gympie had received 45.9mm since 9am yesterday, but much heavier falls were reported at the Cooloola Coast,

Rain is expected to result in significant inflow to Lake Borumba, and a flood watch remains on the Mary River.