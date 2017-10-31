News

Gympie region will be an election battleground

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Tony Perrett has been campaigning for weeks already, and last week hosted a visit to our disused TAFE building by shadow training minister Jarrod Bleijie.
Arthur Gorrie
by

SLENDER majorities in some marginal electorates in regional Queensland are widely predicted to be decisive this state election.

Coal and electricity are big issues and it may be significant that the poll will be held on November 25, in time to beat electricity demand and price issues as those airconditioning units are switched on in summer.

Around Gympie electorate, it is hard to see too much changing in any way that would bring comfort to Premier Anna Palaszczuk, although stranger things have happened.

The rise of One Nation is obviously a concern for sitting LNP member Tony Perrett, who recently voted in parliament against his own party's gun law policy.

Its candidate Chelle Dobson has a long way to go to threaten Mr Perrett's big majority, but One Nation did not contest Gympie at the last election. Labor and the Greens have not announced candidates for Gympie yet.

In neighbouring Nanango, including Kilkivan and Goomeri, the LNP's Deb Frecklington won massively last time, but again did not face One Nation, which is this time represented by Douglas Grant. She is also opposed by the Greens' John Harbison and Labor's Ben Rankin, among candidates announced so far.

Tiaro readers are in Maryborough. Kin Kin, Cooroy and Cooran readers are in Nicklin and Noosa. More on them tomorrow.

