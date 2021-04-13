Gympie region town in running for tourism award

The Gympie region town of Rainbow Beach has been nominated as a finalist for Queensland’s Top Tourism Town with 37 towns in the running from across the state.

The Awards, hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), recognise and celebrate towns that offer an amazing visitor experience.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

QTIC Chief Executive, Daniel Gschwind, said the Awards showcase the great and diverse destinations we have right here in Queensland.

“With the current focus on domestic tourism, now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving,” Mr Gschwind said.



“We are thrilled with the response from towns from across Queensland who have entered the Awards with 37 fantastic nominations.



Rainbow Beach aerial.

“We have towns from as far north as Mareeba, to the coast of Rainbow Beach and out West to Longreach which shows the amazingly diverse tourism landscape we have right here in our backyard.”



The winners of the Awards will now be decided by the public with voting open from 11 to 26 April.

Individuals can cast their vote for their favourite tourism town and go into the running to win a $2,000 Apollo Motorhome travel package – a great incentive to visit some of the amazing destinations in Queensland.



“It is now up to the public to tell us who they think should be crowned the Top Tourism Town of Queensland which is a challenging task with so many worthy contenders,” Mr Gschwind said.



“We call on everybody to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry which plays such an important role in communities throughout the state.

“It has been a tough COVID-year, now it is time to celebrate the impressive travel opportunities we have in Queensland.”

The winner of the Top Small Tourism Town Award (population below 5,000) will receive a $7,500 Tourism Consultancy and Development Package provided by The Tourism Group.

VOTE HERE