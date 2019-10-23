Gympie region tip to get extra hours

Gympie residents are expected to get good news about Bonnick Rd’s open hours - but the Mary Valley is again set to miss out on much-wanted changes.

MARY Valley residents want their tip opened longer but they are going to have to wait until the council can afford to make that happen.

The extra day of service and an added hour on Saturday and Sunday mornings would cost $42,000 more, a report on the region’s dump services tabled at today’s Gympie Regional Council meeting will reveal.

It is a cost the report says the council cannot meet.

“There is currently no opportunity to fund this additional cost within the waste facilities budget in this financial year without altering levels of service,” the report states.

Locals line up at the Bonnick Rd rubbish dump.

The news is better for Gympie city residents who must frequently queue at the gates to Bonnick Rd on weekends.

Councillors are expected to endorse a change to the dump’s opening time from 10am to 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

The report says this extension will cost $18,000 a year but it “could be funded through operational savings at the Gympie (Waste Management Facility)”.

The new hours would start December 1 — and they might not be the last changes to the region’s waste services.

“ … Amamoor, Sexton, Widgee and Goomeri WMFs have less than one transaction per hour, which is significantly lower than the other sites.,” the report says.

“This could provide an opportunity for reallocation of hours to other sites in the region.”

The average cost to the council of the Mary Valley site is $25 per customer.

The region’s dumps have been a controversial subject since the council’s 2017 overhaul.

In comparison, Amamoor’s site costs an average of $148 per customer and Sexton $132.

The region’s dumps are one of 14 items on today’s council agenda.

This includes five in committee items. One of these is a contract for ground maintenance, and the other is tied to the Rattler.

Other items in open council include the draft tourism strategy, the draft saleyards strategy, and a hopeful conclusion to the ongoing debate over the much-loved Rainbow Beach Stairs.

The council is expected to fund 26 community projects to the combined tune of about $88,000.

Gympie District and Landcare will take home the biggest slice of the financial pie.

The environment group is earmarked to get $10,000 for phase two of its Building a Better Landcare project.

Another $9000 of the funding is headed to the Gympie and District Indoor Bowls Association to improve disabled access at the centre, and $8000 is being granted to Kilkivan Show and Campdraft Association for the cattle holding yards.