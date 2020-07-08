Menu
Council work at tin Can Bay
‘Gympie region still has plenty of gold in the community’

Shelley Strachan
8th Jul 2020 9:32 AM
Letter to the Editor

Top quality work. Concrete walk way, safe bridges over creeks. Topped off with some exceptional timber work.

There are a lot of good people who work for the Gympie council. During the construction the supervisors and workers have been more than happy to up date the locals on,”what’s doing here.” With a smile as well.

This beautiful peaceful walk way is for everyone. So if you fancy a day out from your home in Gympie drive to Tin Can Bay. A few places to buy lunch or bring a picnic hamper. Plenty of park benches.

Remember it’s yours as well. Tin Can Bay is more than pleased to share with visitors from Australia and the world.

The Gympie region still has plenty of gold in the community.

Ronnie Bell, Tin Can Bay

Gympie Times

