Gympie region still being held up as a One Nation stronghold

THE Brisbane Times and Sydney Morning Herald have taken a broad political brush to the Gympie region today by interviewing one Gympie person who claimed 40 per cent of her Mary St customers were One Nation supporters.

It's a story meant to explain the appeal of Pauline Hanson in regions like Gympie's and it implies this still a One Nation stronghold. But I wonder how many people the reporter had to stop before he got the quote he was looking for?

"People here stick to basics, they're basic people,” the businesswoman says.

"They're not flash, they don't believe in any media (or) what they're being told. They see what happens and they don't like it”.

"No one wants black Somalis robbing people.

"No one wants break-ins. They want drugs off the streets. They're basic common interests that we have. Most people here don't give a sh-- if we save $25 a year on power or something we're not interested in it. We want those robbers off the streets. Basically they just want things how they were 10 years ago.”

Some of these issues are definitely a concern here in Wide Bay (stay away from Fakebook and you will minimise your exposure to fake news) but "black Somalis robbing people”?

It's easy for the Sydney elite to keep coming back to the Gympie well for some good old redneck headlines. But it's getting less easy, I think.

Yes, we're a conservative electorate, and there definitely remains the support for the centre right minority parties.

But support for One Nation has collapsed; a situation not helped by the party's refusal to release any information or photos about their Wide Bay candidate, or to even acknowledge it has received the invitation from our Chamber of Commerce for the candidate to participate in the Gympie Meet the Candidates evening tonight.

Surely this is enough to ring alarm bells.