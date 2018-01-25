Gympie region site favoured for $25m mega dump

IN FLUX: Gympie's waste management is in a major reshuffle, with a Toolara super dump still on the cards.

IN FLUX: Gympie's waste management is in a major reshuffle, with a Toolara super dump still on the cards. Renee Pilcher

OUR rubbish could soon be "out of sight" with the Toolara Forest super dump still under debate as our waste's final resting place.

The $25 million project, which would service other Wide Bay councils, is being explored following Gympie Regional Council's endorsement yesterday of a new waste transfer station at Monkland.

Proposed for Laurenceson Rd and with an expected cost of $3 million, the site will be a central collection point for the region's household and commercial rubbish, recycling, scrap metal and green waste.

It will then be taken elsewhere, but where that is is up for grabs.

"There's a number of options," infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides said.

While Toolara was on the table with Bonnick Rd's end date no more than three years away, Mr Scordalides said it was a plan which hinged on our neighbours.

Reader poll Do you think a super dump should be built in the Toolara forest? Yes

No View Results Vote

"There is lifespan in outlying landfills, so the necessity for them to jump on board is not paramount," he said.

Fortunately, he said the new station would remove pressure on Bonnick Rd's ticking clock by giving them flexibility until the Wide Bay councils made up their minds.

Bonnick Rd itself would not be an option though, as the site will be shut when it is done.

Having options, though, did not make waste management an easy task as the past year has shown.

"Our main issue is the community expects us to get rid of their rubbish," Mr Scordalides.

"It's one of the riskiest businesses we run.

"There's massive environmental issues."

He said the new site would give people more options to recycle before dumping their rubbish, which would give them a better understanding of the huge costs associated with waste control.

This played a large part in the council's move to a user pays system, and the unfortunate reality was that the days of excess waste and pristine gardens with every bit of lawn clippings thrown in the bin were no more.

"I think they're just not sustainable into the future.

"Or if you choose to do that then it will come at a cost," he said.

And while many people had fretted over increased illegal dumping, the rate had stayed the same.

"While we occasionally see photos around the place, and people making the claims, council itself has not received any," Mr Scordalidese said.

"If something's dumped, we don't want to see it stay there... we would like the public to contact us."