Gympie region roads that make you go 'Mmmm?'

Letter to the Editor

WE'VE had some rain but no major weather events since East Deep Creek Road out my way was drastically improved from the series of recurring potholes it had become.

The funding for the improvements was sourced under an allocation of 'flood money', it being meant to offer an alternative route to Monkland and Glanmire when other roads are flooded.

The effectiveness of this is as questionable as the actual need and it's yet to be put to any major test, such as carrying a lot of extra traffic and heavy vehicles while sodden.

During the construction I asked my local councillor, Dan Stewart, to check out what I saw as problems which weren't being addressed.

To his credit Cr Stewart, as he usually does when asked, undertook to raise my concerns with those responsible within council and replied promptly with an answer which made me go, "Mmmm?”

And so the road was built as planned and except for one contractor, was a job well and smoothly done mainly by local council staff, with a good deal of courtesy to road users and little fuss.

Sadly the problems I identified proved to be founded and without any major weather event or an unusual load of heavy traffic we're already seeing the section of the new road I knew would be a problem becoming a collection of potholes, no doubt soon to be sewn together with bitumen patches.

What's done is done and I'm sure a lot of people would be glad to have the road those around here now have, it's just a pity that such a major bit of work somehow got done less well than it may have, something we're all sort of used to in days of costs today over-riding long term good and ongoing repair bills.

There's now signs warning that East Deep Creek Road closer to town will be subject to work for half of next year. This section carries heavy vehicles to the meat works all year round and is regularly subject to flooding in a couple of places.

I read recently that the contract for this work has been let to a Sunshine Coast company at a price under what was expected.

It remains to be seen if the planning and execution of this work better allows for the fact that water will always undermine whatever's built if sufficient and proper drainage isn't included, the bit that was missing in the recently laid road further east.

It would be verging on abuse of funds if we once again get a new road that becomes potholed even before a flood we all know is quite common in these parts.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket