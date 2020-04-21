Menu
A Beenaam Valley resident was bitten by a snake yesterday afternoon. FILE PHOTO
Gympie region resident hospitalised after snake bite

JOSH PRESTON
21st Apr 2020 8:06 AM
A GYMPIE region resident was taken to hospital late yesterday afternoon after a reported snakebite at a private residence.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the incident occurred at a property in Beenaam Valley, near Cedar Pocket, just after 5pm.

“One patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite on the hand at a private residence at 5.08pm,” the QAS media statement said.

The type of snake involved in the incident was not specified.

