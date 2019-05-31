Gympie region reefs that are firing due to ideal conditions

MONSTER MACKEREL: Milan Milne happy to land this spanish mackerel while fishing with his dad Jason off the rocks at Sunshine and he won the $100 Davo's ChaseBait fish of the week.

MONSTER MACKEREL: Milan Milne happy to land this spanish mackerel while fishing with his dad Jason off the rocks at Sunshine and he won the $100 Davo's ChaseBait fish of the week. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Offshore

SOME very favourable conditions last weekend and plenty of boats crossed the bar in pursuit of some great fish. Even though the water has cooled a little we are still seeing a great run of spanish mackerel in the 10kg and above range.

Having a pillie floater out on 5/0 gangs in a solid berley trail is going to get you into them if you are at anchor.

Mike Duncan fished the Halls Reef stretch on his jet ski and came back with an 11kg spanish mackerel and a 14kg longtail tuna. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

If trolling try using Halco Laser Pros, Rapala X-Rap and Nomad Madscads in a spread with a couple of colours and dive depths to entice a strike. Reefs like Sunshine, Jew Shoal, Halls and North Reef have all seen some great mackerel.

Double Island reefs have really been firing up with some solid reef fish taken on pillies, squid and live baits. Fishing hard on the bottom is the key.

Quality snapper, sweetlip, pearl perch, trout, red emperor, jew and cobia have all been boated. Tuna numbers are still strong and for those that love fishing on the inside of Fraser Island there was plenty on offer. Rooney is a great reef and offers plenty of options from both the top and the bottom.

Gotcha - Snapper and longtail tuna from a recent Trekka 2 trip to Sunshine Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Big snapper should start to arrive with the odd larger knobby already landed over the weekend.

Beaches

WITH the cooler weather this week and water temperatures dropping the flathead have been up in the shallows during the high tide period sunning themselves.

Some monster lies have been seen after the tide drops and exposed the sand banks.

Try targeting these fish as they will readily take a well-presented lure or bait. A small shad-style lure like a Zerek tango shad works well in this environment. These are great little lures and are very successful when worked through the shallows and along drop-offs.

Soft plastics have also smashed the flatties this week. Make sure you use scent when fishing soft plastics as it helps fool the fish into thinking your plastic is the real thing.

For the whiting anglers, the top of the tide and the first hours of the run-out around the sand banks around Tin Can have been fishing well. Live worms have been the go-to bait for catching a feed of these tasty fish.

Bream have shown up in numbers this week with the average size well above legal. Try fishing around pontoons and structure as these always hold good numbers of fish.

Golden trevally, GTs, queenfish and tailor have been landed this week. The Inskip stretch and the entrance to Kauri have been very good. Once again targeting these fish around the low-light periods will see you come up with the goods.

With the new moon this weekend beach anglers will be on the hunt for jewies.

Some nice fish have been taken over the past couple of months with plenty just under the meter mark landed.

The baits of choice have been fresh mullet, local squid, pilchards and tailor fillets.

Bream, whiting, flathead, dart and tailor continue to be found along most of the surf gutters, with the better gutters just north of Teewah producing some better fish.

For the whiting anglers to get the best from your baits, try using a Whiting Wacker rig. These two-hook rigs are designed for light surf fishing and come fitted with 1/0 hooks, tinsel teasers and glow beads. Casting to the back of the gutter and slowly retrieving seems to be the best approach.

Creeks and rivers

IN THE fresh water, the Mary River has been a little quiet with bass numbers seeming to be down with the cooler weather. Best bites have been around sun up and sundown.

In Borumba Dam the fish are schooling up in the deeper sections with the best results coming from live freshwater shrimp.

For the lure angler, working soft plastics and micro jigs through the schools may get you a reaction bite.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishingnoosa.com.au. Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice.