Gympie region records upto 60mm of rainfall over Easter

WET WEATHER: FIVE- year old twins Jacob and Timothy Booth from Canada didn't mind the rain at Mooloolaba as it was minus 30 degrees when they left home in Alberta, Canada for their Australian holiday as heavy falls were recorded across the Sunshine Coast. Lachie Millard

DON'T put away your brollies just yet Gympie, more rain is on its way.

After a wet Easter weekend, upto 45mm fell in Gympie, 50-60mm in Wolvi and 60mm in Goomboorian, and according to the latest forecast, it should be raining up until Thursday.

"We've got a medium chance of rain until later on this week,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster David Stoney said.

Mr Stoney said strong winds have been directing showers from the ocean to the mainland.

"There's a fair bit of moisture in the atmosphere which makes for favourable set up of showers in south-east queensland,” he said.

"It's not quite unusual to get this much rain in April. This onshore flow is typical for April, but it's stuck around for a bit longer than expected.”

By Wednesday, the Gympie region could see upto 10mm of rainfall.

"It should start to clear off by Thursday, just in time for Anzac Day,” he said.