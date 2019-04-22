Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WET WEATHER: FIVE- year old twins Jacob and Timothy Booth from Canada didn't mind the rain at Mooloolaba as it was minus 30 degrees when they left home in Alberta, Canada for their Australian holiday as heavy falls were recorded across the Sunshine Coast.
WET WEATHER: FIVE- year old twins Jacob and Timothy Booth from Canada didn't mind the rain at Mooloolaba as it was minus 30 degrees when they left home in Alberta, Canada for their Australian holiday as heavy falls were recorded across the Sunshine Coast. Lachie Millard
News

Gympie region records upto 60mm of rainfall over Easter

Philippe Coquerand
by
22nd Apr 2019 9:12 AM

DON'T put away your brollies just yet Gympie, more rain is on its way.

After a wet Easter weekend, upto 45mm fell in Gympie, 50-60mm in Wolvi and 60mm in Goomboorian, and according to the latest forecast, it should be raining up until Thursday.

"We've got a medium chance of rain until later on this week,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster David Stoney said.

Mr Stoney said strong winds have been directing showers from the ocean to the mainland.

"There's a fair bit of moisture in the atmosphere which makes for favourable set up of showers in south-east queensland,” he said.

"It's not quite unusual to get this much rain in April. This onshore flow is typical for April, but it's stuck around for a bit longer than expected.”

By Wednesday, the Gympie region could see upto 10mm of rainfall.

"It should start to clear off by Thursday, just in time for Anzac Day,” he said.

bom forecast bureau of metereology easter 2019 easter weekend gympie forecast gympie weather heavy rainfall qld weather weather forecast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

    premium_icon Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

    News 'You'd think smokers would be minding their p's and q's a little bit more closely, especially given they're upset about the legislation already.'

    Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

    premium_icon Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

    News He's helped raise over $370K for Gympie Hospital.

    Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

    premium_icon Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

    News Callum becomes the fifth member of his family to graduate from USC.