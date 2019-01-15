Gympie region records its driest start in 6 years

Gympie's weather is off to its driest start to a year since 2013 - and there's not much relief on the horizon.

Gympie's weather is off to its driest start to a year since 2013 - and there's not much relief on the horizon. Michael Nolan

"DRY July" might be a popular trend but Gympie's weather is starting early with the region recording its driest start in six years - and there's no immediate relief on the horizon.

Since the new year ticked over there has been has been a total of 6mm or rain in the region, more than half of which fell on one day.

It is the lowest total first two week total since 2013 when only 3.2mm fell by January 15.

However that year was bolstered by an end-of-month deluge which included 239mm on one day, putting the total well above the mean January average of 163mm.

Umbrellas have been a rare sight in the region so far.

And it could be a struggle reaching that this year with no more than 1.2mm of rain predicted to fall over the next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said a high pressure system over the Coral Sea which was contributing to the dry conditions.

That high would eventually weaken, she said, but another one would be moving in to replace it.

She said the "best chance' of damp days is on Monday but "it will be 1mm or two at most".

It would be a similar case next Tuesday, she said.

Only 6mm of rain has fallen in Gympie so far this year. contributed

The BoM's long-term climate forecast offers more hope but still no guarantee.

Another 2.3mm is needed to avoid Gympie's driest start in 87 years (8.8mm fell in 2003, with the next lowest 6.7mm in 1932), and the forecast says there is an 85 per cent chance of at least 10mm arriving by the end of the month.

But unless 32mm drops over the next two weeks the region will still record its lowers total in 16 years.

And the forecast says there's only a 50 per cent chance of that happening.