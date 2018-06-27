Gympie region ratepayers, get ready to dig deep

CEO Bernard Smith, Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Councillors are expected to their 2018-19 budget tomorrow.

CEO Bernard Smith, Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Councillors are expected to their 2018-19 budget tomorrow. Renee Albrecht

THREE-QUARTERS of the region's ratepayers can expect to pay from $50-$260 more on their rates every year in the budget Gympie Regional Council is expected to adopt today.

Under the proposed budget the minimum general rate on most properties will rise 2.5 per cent.

While about 20 per cent of the region's 24,922 ratepayers can expect an increase of less than $50, almost 11,000 of them will be coughing up $50-$100 extra.

Another 7900 more will be paying from $100-$260.

The remaining 1000 will get a rise of at least $260-$520 per year.

RATE THIS: Gympie Regional Council is expected to adopt the 2018-19 budget today. Arthur Gorrie

The rise forms a central part of the the budget, which includes a $39.8 million capital works program. Included in the program is $2.06 million for the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, $1.27 million for the Alberp Park and One Mile redevelopments, and $1.4 million for the Gympie Youth precinct.

READ MORE

While the budget will dominate the headlines it is not the only item in what is a jam-packed agenda to be put before council at the meeting.

Gympie's community gardens should get a new home on Tozer Park Rd, with a proposed new lease to be put to councillors.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch. Renee Albrecht

The gardens, the only public access ones in the region, were forced to moved from Cooinda Aged Care to make way for new construction.

The Imbil Our Towns masterplan is also on the list.

It includes a proposed first stage improvements of a new pedestrian crossing, footpaths, trees and landscaping.

Ordinary members of the Rattler Railway Company are also expected to be endorsed by the council.

Councillor, Bob Fredman first council meeting at the Gympie council chambers. Gympie Regional Council Renee Albrecht

In the report, the council proposes appointing the nine directors as members, which will allow the RRC to hold its annual general meeting (which requires at least the founding member council and two other members).

In committee items include a motion on the Transit Centre and acquisition of native title on Toolara and Rainbow Beach waste facilities.