File photo of a quarry
File photo of a quarry
News

Gympie region quarry will hurt property values and lifestyle

by Letter to the Editor
22nd Jul 2018 6:58 PM
Letter send to the council Planning Dept and Gympie Times re Bells Bridge quarry

I OBJECT to the proposal to have a quarry on the Fortrus property near Bells Bridge.

CLICK HERE: Quarry plans at Bells Bridge

Some years ago Fortrus bought a property at Bells Bridge.

With the proposed quarry people in the Bells Bridge area will be disadvantaged by the noise of blasting and by dust on windy days. Their property values will decline.

People travelling on the Wide Bay Highway near Bells Bridge may be disadvantaged by road closures during blasting operations - stuck on the road waiting.

File photo of a quarry
File photo of a quarry

Drivers on the Wide Bay Highway may be disadvantaged by large trucks entering the highway from the quarry site or held up at the turn-off at the intersection of Wide Bay Highway and the Bruce Highway. That turn-off is bad enough as it is without additional heavy traffic.

A plan for a quarry at Bells Bridge would allow for between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway.
A plan for a quarry at Bells Bridge would allow for between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway.

If this quarry proposal goes ahead then it might be seen that councillors have put the benefit of Fortrus and their associated companies before that of ratepayers in the Gympie Regional Council area.

Martin Essenberg,

Kilkivan

Gympie Times

    Local Partners