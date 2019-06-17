Gympie region property a bargain to beat

BARGAIN: It is not every day you see houses in the region sell for less than $150,000 but this one in Bridge St in Kilkivan is going for $149,000.

YOU won't find many houses under $150,000 within the Gympie region, but this house will take the cake if you're considering an investment home.

Located in the beautiful town of Kilkivan, this 2025sqm allotment at 20A Bridge Street is up for grabs for just $149,000. The old timber home was built in the 1950s and is situated on a battleaxe block.

It is the only property in Kilkivan going for less than $150k and would bring it an estimated $200 a week in rent.

Gympie Regional Realty professional sales consultant Brian Lambert said the property is of great value and would suit someone wanting to live in or invest.

"It's a solid home with concrete stumps and has a peaceful setting,” Mr Lambert said.

"It offers a touch of privacy with no neighbours at the back and the other positive about the house is it's close to everything in Kilkivan.

The property also features a tiled kitchen dining area with ample storage space.”

There is three bedrooms, one bathroom and a car space.