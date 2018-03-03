Gympie region produces three 2018 delicious awards finalists

The finalists will be judged on Monday, March 5.

The finalists will be judged on Monday, March 5. Russell Shakespeare

THE Gympie region's primary producers have excelled themselves in this year's delicious. Produce Awards, with three local businesses making the finals of the state competition to be judged tomorrow, Monday, March 5.

Brad and Melina Murnane (pictured here with their children), are the faces behind Rhodavale Pork. Contributed

The Mary Valley's Cooloola Milk Pure Pasteurised Cream is a finalist in the From The Dairy category, Wolvi's Cooloola Berries' Strawberries are a finalist in the From The Earth category and Lower Wonga's Rhodavale Pork pork is a finalist in the From The Paddock category.

The delicious. Produce Awards, now in their 13th year, unearth and champion Australia's best and most innovative primary produce and producers with an emphasis on provenance, seasonality and sustainable production methods; they also showcase the people, places and craftsmanship that create a high-quality dining experience for which Australia is renowned.

Mary Valley dairy farmer Cooloola Milk owner operator Dick Schroeder. Renee Albrecht

The four award categories celebrate Australia's best tasting primary produce as nominated by the country's leading chefs.

COOLOOLA BERRIES. COOLOOLA Berries at Wolvi. Among the local producers who took part are (from left) Brad and Melinda Murnane, of Rhodavale Pork, David and Michelle Agnew, of Coondoo Claw, Ollie and Sandra Lindstrom, of Lindolls Macadamias, and Jason and Kim Lewis, of Cooloola Berries. David Crossley

Queensland judges are Jake Nicolson, Blackbird Bar & Grill, Ryan Squires, Esquire, Cameron Matthews, The Long Apron Montville and Spencer Patrick, Harrison's Port Douglas.

Keep reading for more briefs

Highway crash

TRAFFIC was temporarily blocked on the Bruce Highway at the Monkland St intersection yesterday morning when two cars crashed just before 7.30am.

Tow trucks removed the two cars; a blue Toyota Camry and a blue Subaru hatchback, that were both significantly damaged, to the side of the road to allow northbound traffic to move.

Traffic in the southbound lane was not affected but morning drivers crossing from the Southside banked up as the turning lane into the intersection was obstructed.

Paramedics assessed two women at the scene; one woman was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Chatsworth snakebite

A MAN in his 30s was transported to Gympie Hospital after being bitten by a snake on Thursday evening.

The man was transported in a stable condition after the snake bit him on the hand at a private residence at Chatsworth sometime before 6.05pm.