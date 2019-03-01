Gympie region opinions 'thought provoking and inspirational'

Mason Lee, who was found dead at a home at a Caboolture house about 12.30am on June 11, suffering from horrific injuries from head to toe, and investigators believe he may have been dead for hours before triple zero calls were made.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THERE was food for thought and, indeed, inspiration for action in the "Your Say” section of The Gympie Times (Saturday, February 23).

First there was Shelley Strachan's hard-hitting article deploring the abuse of defenceless young children by their monstrous parents.

It was inspired by the unspeakable cruelty to which little Mason Lee was subjected by "...his despicable mother and stepfather.”

Ms Strachan is right in saying that calling such people animals is "...unfair to animals.”

I have yet to see a mother animal abusing her young.

In fact, the longevity of the nurturing behaviour of some animals (such as wallabies) would embarrass many a good human mother and certainly shame the bad ones.

And it is true, as Ms Strachan asserts, that when what happened to Mason Lee can occur, ...”Something is broken in our society.”

Her views were strongly supported in a touching letter by Julia Lawrence OAM, who was highly critical of the judicial system.

JULIA LAWRENCE: The rot has to stop at the Local Government Association level

Of abusive parents and mothers' boyfriends she writes: "Never it seems are they held solely responsible for their actions. Never any decent retribution for the poor little victims who have nowhere else to live”.

On a completely different topic was Brendan Allen's "pep-talk” for Gympie business operators and his affirmation of the region's potential: "We live in the best place in the country and we are perfectly positioned for greatness.”

He concluded by urging readers to join the Gympie Chamber of Commerce as a first step towards making it happen.

Then there was Lori Wright's catalogue of positive, practical suggestions for its future use under the heading, "Save our private hospital”.

She listed many innovative possibilities as a means of keeping the facility, before suggesting that "...our mayor, local state member and federal member need to get behind keeping this excellent hospital here in Gympie.”

And what a thoughtful (and inexpensive) suggestion from Faith de Vere...that the council issue one free ticket with each rates receipt ...”as a gesture of goodwill to ratepayers who have contributed to the restoration of the Mary Valley train”which, by the way, is apparently not really the Rattler.

For a council whose PR rating could do with a significant correction it should be worth a try!

Among others, all very much worth reading, was Dave Freeman's letter urging council to refrain from spending another lazy $5 million on the aquatic centre to install a hydrotherapy pool.

I seem to recall a vigorous community campaign for the inclusion of such a facility in the original design of the aquatic centre. It was ignored at the time and was, in my view, one of the stand- out examples of the council's being out of touch with the community.

In terms of community needs, a hydrotherapy pool was surely several laps ahead of a gymnasium (of which Gympie already had several).

By the way, would a hydrotherapy pool, possibly in another location, actually cost $5 million?

As I said before, thought-provoking and inspirational. Thank you one and all.

Merv Welch,

The Palms