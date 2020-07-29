Gympie region ‘one giant black spot’. Is 5G the answer?

Taken at a pro-choice protest in Australia last month, in which people opposed 5G technology and mandatory vaccination. But could it be the answer to the Gympie region’s ongoing poor connectivity issues?

Taken at a pro-choice protest in Australia last month, in which people opposed 5G technology and mandatory vaccination. But could it be the answer to the Gympie region’s ongoing poor connectivity issues?

AN OPINION piece from a Gympie businessman calling for the installation of 5G in the Gympie region sooner rather than later drew more than 80 comments from locals, many frustrated with their bad connectivity.

5G stands for “fifth generation” and is an advancement on 4G technology. It is building on the 4G network and promises to deliver multiple speed-boosting, productivity enhancing benefits through improved radio technology, more antennas and stations and increased allocations of spectrum.

There were plenty of suggestions for where the worst coverage was, including Gympie Central and Bunnings. Indeed, one comment described the entire region as “one giant black spot”.

Opinion on whether or not 5G is the answer was dividied, with the usual fringe conspiracy theories thrown in there and quickly shot down.

The designated growth corridor leading south from Gympie out through the Southside, Pie Creek and on to Langshaw drew plenty of fire, though at least one person said they had excellent connectivity with Telstra further east in the Mary Valley.

Another Valley resident said coverage there was “OK until we got a new tower about five years ago - now it is appalling”.

Jason Rozynski said “Imbil absolutely no question. The worst service once you’re 2km from town”.

North west of Gympie, Theebine and Woolooga were slammed for their poor connectivity, even with a new tower at Woolooga.

“At Woolooga, 4.5km from the tower and get next to no service unless you go outside, then it’s up to luck,” he said.

“Have run out of energy talking to Telstra. Their robot not much help either.”

At Tamaree, the internet was “hit and miss and slow”, said Judy Watmore.

Chatsworth service was named and shamed, as was Daniel Drive, Fairview Estate, Curra, the corner of Oak and Duke Streets, Glastonbury to The Palms, Blacksnake Range, Sandy Creek, the area near James Nash High School, Anderleigh, Upper Kandanga, Wolvi and Downsfield.

Typically, some questioned the safety of 5G and were quickly shot down.

Others wondered why start 5G when most local residents were on 4G.

Dave Freeman said 5G would take some of the load off the “totally inadequate debauchery of an NBN” the government had created as data use and demand increases.

Brian D Branch said the NBN should not have been funded in the first place as it was “always overrated technology that couldn’t meet Australia’s demographic spread at any sane price”.

Stehen Rattray said “Gympie is one giant black spot”.