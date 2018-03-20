Gympie region on fire restrictions ahead of C'Wealth Games

Fires less than 2m in any direction will still be allowed.

GYMPIE region residents to be banned from lighting certain fires leading up to and throughout the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Fire permit restrictions will be imposed from 12.01am next Monday, March 26, to 11.59pm Friday, April 20 in the Gympie, Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, Brisbane, Redland, Logan, Scenic Rim, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Toowoomba and Southern Downs Local Government Areas.

Under the restrictions, residents or landholders seeking to burn vegetation will not be granted permits.

Permits previously issued in the specified areas during the restriction period will also be cancelled.

Rural Fire Service Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said the restrictions were intended to prevent smoke and ash affecting Games venues and transport corridors.

"Fortunately, recent rainfall has helped to increase soil moisture and bless us with a green landscape,” Mr McCormack said.

"This means the bushfire threat in the coming weeks is low. However, we will impose fire permit restrictions as a precautionary measure to further minimise the risk of a fire taking hold.”

Mr McCormack said some fires would still be permitted under the restrictions, including fires less than two metres in any direction.

"A fire lit outdoors for the purpose of cooking or warmth is also permitted, as long as it is enclosed in a fireplace constructed to stop the fire escaping,” he said.

”Campfires go hand-in-hand with camping and we know that many people like to escape to the bush or beach on a camping trip at this time of year.

"The key is to ensure you start, maintain and extinguish your campfire safely and correctly.

"Never leave a campfire unattended and always use water to extinguish it.”

Other fires permitted within the restriction period are fires lit for the purpose of burning the carcass of a beast and fires lit at a sawmill for the purpose of burning sawdust or other residue resulting from the operation of a sawmill.

For more information, visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au