Gympie region on bushfire alert in hot, dry conditions

A BUSH fire threat stretching from the Queensland border through Wide Bay and into central Queensland has today prompted very high fire danger rating and a warning from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The QFES has reminded people to remain vigilant, as hot and dry conditions increase the threat of bushfires breaking out across parts of the state.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said a very high fire danger rating was stretching from the Queensland border with New South Wales to the central part of the state.

"People in the Darling Downs, Wide Bay Burnett and central Queensland should expect heightened fire conditions today and into the weekend,” Mr McCormack said.

"Residents need to be mindful of conditions and avoid activity that could start a fire.

"The bushfire threat is high, and our crews have responded to significant bushfires near Yeppoon and Townsville in the past 24 hours.

"Our firefighters are on standby to respond as required over coming days, but we urge all Queenslanders to stay alert, informed and report any fires immediately to 000.”

Mr McCormack said Queenslanders could take a number of steps to combat the increased risk of bushfire.

"People using power tools should keep a bucket of water within easy reach if they are working near grassland,” Mr McCormack said.

"Conditions are such that the smallest spark is enough to start a bushfire.

"Leaf litter and long grass are enough to fuel a bushfire, so it is important residents clear their gutters, mow the lawn and keep the yard tidy.

"We're encouraging landowners in at-risk areas to hold off on burns unless absolutely necessary, but those who need a permit should contact their local fire warden.

"Residents must obtain a permit if a burn is greater than two metres in any direction.

"This process is in place to ensure burns are carried out as safely and effectively as possible and to prevent the risk of the fire getting out of control.”

To locate your local fire warden and to keep up-to-date on bushfire preparation, visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.