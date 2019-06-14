Gympie region neighbour fight gets 'vicious' over fence

500 metres of fencing on the boundary of two Gympie region properties has caused a bitter neighbour fight (FILE PHOTO).

500 metres of fencing on the boundary of two Gympie region properties has caused a bitter neighbour fight (FILE PHOTO). Emma Boughen

A NEIGHBOURHOOD dispute between two women over 500m of fencing threatened to spill over during Gympie civil court proceedings this week.

The applicant sought contribution from her neighbour for "about half” of a 1km wire and timber fence on the boundary between their houses.

She attached photos of the damaged fence to her application, saying it had been damaged to the point that the neighbour's cattle regularly escaped on to her property.

She told the court she wanted the fence upgraded to steel and concrete because of white ants eating through the timber posts, but her neighbour said potential flood waters would damage that material.

The neighbour said she had spent $805 on fence repairs herself, and supplied her own pictures. The court heard attempts at negotiation led to the neighbour speaking "aggressively and violently” and the applicant claimed she was "viciously attacked” with irrigation pipe when walking the cows back to the niehgbour's property.

The neighbour then claimed the applicant threw a phone at her head.

Both women were ordered to pay half the remaining 250m repair costs for the fencing.