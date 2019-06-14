Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
500 metres of fencing on the boundary of two Gympie region properties has caused a bitter neighbour fight (FILE PHOTO).
500 metres of fencing on the boundary of two Gympie region properties has caused a bitter neighbour fight (FILE PHOTO). Emma Boughen
News

Gympie region neighbour fight gets 'vicious' over fence

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Jun 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOURHOOD dispute between two women over 500m of fencing threatened to spill over during Gympie civil court proceedings this week.

The applicant sought contribution from her neighbour for "about half” of a 1km wire and timber fence on the boundary between their houses.

She attached photos of the damaged fence to her application, saying it had been damaged to the point that the neighbour's cattle regularly escaped on to her property.

She told the court she wanted the fence upgraded to steel and concrete because of white ants eating through the timber posts, but her neighbour said potential flood waters would damage that material.

The neighbour said she had spent $805 on fence repairs herself, and supplied her own pictures. The court heard attempts at negotiation led to the neighbour speaking "aggressively and violently” and the applicant claimed she was "viciously attacked” with irrigation pipe when walking the cows back to the niehgbour's property.

The neighbour then claimed the applicant threw a phone at her head.

Both women were ordered to pay half the remaining 250m repair costs for the fencing.

bad neighbours civil court civil disputes gympie civil court gympie court neighbour dispute
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'She had a full life for her 27 years, 3 months and 15 days'

    premium_icon 'She had a full life for her 27 years, 3 months and 15 days'

    News Kirsty was attempting the hazardous right turn across traffic which was then the only southbound way of turning into the Gold Nugget Service Station.

    Uber responds to Gympie rideshare rumours

    premium_icon Uber responds to Gympie rideshare rumours

    News Uber launched in five regional towns late last year.

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    News There is a huge range of extra rewards and news for our subscribers