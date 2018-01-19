Menu
Gympie region needs a local drug squad, let's make it happen

by Shelley Strachan

THE move to roll out more drug squads across the country in the fight against ice is good news.

Though local police have stated they don't believe the drug is a particularly worsening problem in the Gympie region, it's clearly present and a huge worry for many families.

The "crack track” through the heart of town is something most locals are aware of, and the Magistrate's Court seems to have daily evidence that drugs are easily accessed and plentiful around here. And ice is so cheap, it costs more to get a pizza.

The last thing our society should do is become accepting and/or complacent about this problem.

The nearest action team to Gympie - at this stage - is on the Fraser Coast, but it is to be hoped our community will be advocating strongly to be part of this program as it rolls out over the next three years.

With 220 new drug action teams to be installed, the odds are in our favour.

Any local organisation with an interest in tackling drug and alcohol issues is encouraged to apply, though expertise in drug and alcohol issues is not a prerequisite to form a Local Drug Action Team.

There are several organisations in our region that could push for this.

Let's hope they do, and that they succeed.

