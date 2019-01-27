Gympie region named in Top 10 emerging Aussie destinations

Local produce including cheese from Kenilworth Cheese gives visitors a real taste of the Mary Valley.

THE Mary Valley has been voted one of Australia's Top 10 most underrated travel destinations by traveller.com

The travel publication points to the Muster, the Rattler and the Valley's great fresh food, landscape, trekking, cycling, horse-riding and kayaking when including it in Australia's top emerging regions: Ten great places in Australia you've never thought of.

"Away from the Sunny Coast's famed beaches you'll find great spots for trekking, cycling, horse-riding and kayaking,” the article reads.

"The Mary Valley is also one of Australia's great food bowls, with farm gates selling everything from cheese to feijoas, and markets groaning with fresh produce. Just don't expect fine dining and slick cafes.

"Lesser known than the bustling hinterland villages of Montville and Maleny, the Mary Valley is equally enticing, with picturesque green valleys, dramatic forests, mountain summits and picture-perfect hamlets.

"Step back in time on the Mary Valley Rattler steam train on a two-hour journey from Gympie through idyllic countryside to Amamoor.

"Growers markets are held on Saturdays at Amamoor and Dagun railways stations. Go platypus spotting during a kayak along the beautiful Mary River, Yabba Creek or Lake Borumba, enjoy morning tea in the fairy tale gardens of the Blue and White Teapot in Amamoor and taste the region's famous dairy produce at Kenilworth Cheese.

"City slickers can don boots, set up tents and soak up the best of blues, roots and country music at the annual Gympie Music Muster.”

Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran said yesterday he was delighted at the inclusion but not surprised.

”Everyone is finding out what we already know,” he said. "There has been a lot of work by many to raise the profile of the area. Anyone who lives in or visits the area knows just how beautiful the region is, and talk to any of the locals and you'll be welcomed with open arms.”