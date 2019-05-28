Gympie region man tries to sell stolen motorbike, fails

An attempt to sell a stolen motorbike ended in a 70-day jail stint for a Scrubby Creek man.

An attempt to sell a stolen motorbike ended in a 70-day jail stint for a Scrubby Creek man. Tom Huntley

AN ATTEMPT to sell a stolen motorbike on Facebook has landed a Scrubby Creek man a 70-day stint in jail for his effort.

And the failed sales pitch was not the only legal issue Daniel Anthony Roe had to face yesterday.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges in Gympie Magistrates Court: possessing tainted property, possessing drug utensils and breaching bail.

Police identified the breach on the night of March 17 when carrying out a routine check at the Southside home he was required to be at under a court-ordered curfew.

Police found the stolen bike in a Monkland garage. File

Residents at that address told police he no longer lived there and was no longer wanted there.

Roe was picked up the next day when he continued to report to police, and was found to be living at a Monkland address.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Roe told police he "didn't give a f--- about bail” and thought police would not check on him.

A search of the property turned up the motorbike under a sheet in a garage, along with two water pipes used to smoke marijuana.

Daniel Anthony Roe appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court by video-link yesterday. Arthur Gorrie

The court heard Roe's attempted sale was thwarted by an online user who recognised the bike as belonging to a friend.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Roe had left the Southside property when "emotions ran high”.

"My client chose to leave so it didn't become volatile ... potentially violent,” Mr Anderson said.

He was released from court yesterday having already served the 70-day sentence as he awaited his court appearance.

However his crimes triggered a suspended sentence from February this year and he must spend the next seven days on parole.