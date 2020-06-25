Gympie region man to face court after fleeing scene of crash

A 26-YEAR-OLD Tamaree man will face Gympie Magistrates Court next month after allegedly crashing an unregistered and uninsured car complete with stolen number plates.

Gympie police attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on Harvey Siding Rd at Curra on Tuesday, and found a 1998 Ford Falcon that had gone off the road and into a ditch.

QPS sources said officers “observed the crashed vehicle with no occupants”, but “two people were spotted walking up the road approximately 50 meters away”.

“Police spoke with them and they were identified as the occupants of the vehicle,” a QPS spokeswoman said.

“The driver, a 26-year-old Tamaree man, was charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

“Police also allege that the number plate fitted was false, and the man was subsequently charged with use … of vehicle with registration … belonging to another vehicle.

“He will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on August 20.

“The original owner of the personalised number plate from Kuluin was tracked down and contacted by police to advise that it had been found.”

