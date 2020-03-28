Gympie region man facing federal gun charges

Australian Federal Police have reportedly dharged a 55-year-old Tin Can Bay man with importing firearms. Photo: ABC Wide Bay

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police have reportedly charged a 55-year-old Tin Can Bay man with five counts of importing firearms.

ABC Wide Bay reported yesterday that the AFP will allege the man “imported six packages containing firearm parts from the United States between December 2019 and February 2020 by sending them to Australia whilst he was in North America”.

One of those packages allegedly contained a fully functioning .22 calibre handgun.

The ABC reported the man was scheduled to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday charged with five counts of importing firearms, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.