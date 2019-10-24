Gympie region man charged with axe attack on cops, dog

A 29-year-old Dagun man has been charged with serious assault of two male police officers and a police dog, allegedly using an axe.

A 29-year-old Dagun man has been charged with serious assault of two male police officers and a police dog, allegedly using an axe.

POLICE have charged a 29-year-old Dagun man with an alleged serious assault of two male police officers and a police dog using an axe.

Queensland Police Service media reported the man allegedly threw the axe towards a police vehicle, hitting the drivers side, late at night on October 12.

The man was charged following an investigation into the alleged assault, which took place at a Pacific Haven address at about 10pm on that date.

Police report the man was armed with an axe and “took off into thick bushland” when officers were called to the address “in relation to a disturbance”.

“Police from Howard and the Maryborough Dog Squad have conducted a search for the man,” QPS media reported.

“On being located, the man presented the axe in a threatening manner whilst verbally threatening to harm police.

“As police approached the man on foot and in a police vehicle, the man threw the axe towards the police vehicle which has struck the drivers side.

“The man was subdued by a police dog and taser deployment. He was then subsequently arrested.”

He was charged with serious assault of two male police officers and a police dog and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 7.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901993307