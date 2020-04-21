Gympie region man charged over alleged child exploitation

A Gympie man was one of five people charged by police over alleged child exploitation crimes as part of an international operation.police gene

A 44-YEAR-old Gympie region man has been revealed as one of five Queensland men charged with a range of alleged child sex offences as part of an international investigation targeting online child exploitation.

Police said yesterday the man, arrested as part of the two year-long Operation Walwa, faces three counts of possession child exploitation material, one count of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was arrested last month.

A 57-year-old South Burnett Region man arrested in 2018, a 30-year-old Carseldine man arrested in 2018 and a 65-year-old man from the Darling Downs region and a 60-year-old Rocklea man, each arrested this year, were the other men charged by police.

Police have laid a total of 30 charges against the five men.

The international operation included the United States Homeland Security Investigations, and focused on a website allowing user to pay for access to child abuse material online.

Since the commencement of Operation Walwa in 2018, police have arrested and charged the five men with 30 child exploitation offences ranging from use carriage service to transmit indecent images to possess and make child exploitation material.

They are expected to appear in court in the coming months.

Detective Superintendent Denzil Clark.

Detective Superintendent Denzil Clark from the Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes Group said strong law enforcement partnerships and a whole-of-community response are crucial to protect children from online predators.

“Queensland Police will continue sharing our expertise and working collaboratively with our national, interstate and international counterparts to target those who pose a risk to children in our community,” Det Supt Clark said.

“Every day Argos investigators are online monitoring a range of platforms targeting predators who are attempting to exploit children.

“But the first defence in the global fight against online child exploitation is parents and carers, who we ask to be vigilant with electronic devices used by their children and monitor their children’s online activities.”