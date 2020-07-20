Menu
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

20th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
A RAINBOW Beach man charged with sexual crimes had his case adjourned to the next District Court sittings in Gympie, as efforts continue to progress cases through the system in the wake of the pandemic shutdown.

The man, 53, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

His matter was one of two held over on Friday, along with a 50-year-old Gympie woman charged with two counts of choking in a domestic setting.

Neither appeared in person as their matters were mentioned.

