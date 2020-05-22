Gympie region legend believed to be gravely ill

GYMPIE Show stalwart, and the voice behind the microphone that formed the backdrop to the centre ring at the Gympie Show for five decades, Alain “Hendo” Henderson is believed to be gravely ill in hospital on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Henderson has reportedly been ill for several months, and is in hospital near family.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Now in his late 80s, Mr Henderson was the voice of the Gympie Show for more than half a century, never missing a Show from 1964 until he retired in 2017.

Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said Mr Henderson helped make the Show, and to a further extent the town, what it was today.

“He’s so highly respected here, he’s part of the fabric of the Show,” he said.

“We wish him well, and we are ever so grateful to him.”

Alain Henderson became known as “Mr Show” during his 50 years as an announcer.

The entrance to the Gympie Show ring was also named after Mr Henderson in recognition of his dedication and decades of contribution.

During his career he was a successful livestock agent, commentator and an integral part of the Kia Ora and Districts Pony Club.

In 2010, Mr Henderson was inducted into the Honour Rolls of Unsung Heroes at the Longreach Hall of Fame, and in 2018, he was awarded Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year.

The Gympie Times would like to send our best wishes to Mr Henderson and his family during this time.