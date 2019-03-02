Gympie region jobs outlook and what happens next

LONG-TERM VIEW: Tony Perrett, Lyn and Tom Grady, Tony Goodman and Mick Curran see light at the end of the tunnel.

"WE'RE not here for the short term,” Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran said yesterday.

He was commenting on a procession of recent bad news stories about the region's manufacturing and agricultural circumstances.

And he was not alone in predicting a bright future, even if it is likely to follow what Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman says will be a tough year.

Specifically, the mayor's comments followed job losses from the closure of the Gympie Private Hospital and the announced closure of timber processing operations at Carter Holt Harvey's Gympie works.

That closure is scheduled to occur next month.

But Cr Curran said even that bad news may be remedied to some extent by the possibility of an unnamed white knight investor who may be able to save the timber processing business of Carter Holt Harvey's Gympie site.

And that was all he would say about that.

Gympie state MP Tony Perrett has called for urgent and specific help from the state government and said the loss of 140 jobs from the hospital and the timber processor was a reflection of the underlying problems which he wants the state government to address.

Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien forecast a changing labour market, with new opportunities in "health care, social assistance, accommodation and food services or retail”.

In these sectors, the future looked good, with 4250 jobs, or one for every 35 residents, expected to be created across the electorate.

But this optimism might not apply to the sectors of electricity, gas, water and waste services or mining, he said.

But there was no doubt yesterday of the determination of the people on the economic frontline, Gympie's small business community.

With floods in the north and drought in the south hitting hard at Queensland's agriculture sector, Tom Grady said it was probable farmers would not be spending much this year.

"But when things come good, they'll spend up big,” he said.

On an optimism scale of 1 to 10, Tom and Lyn Grady rated their feelings about the future at a strong "8”.

"A tough year but a bright future beyond that,” they said.

Mr Goodman, who represents a broad spectrum of the region's businesses, rated the region's future even higher, giving it a rating of "8 to 9”, but only in the long term.

"We now have a four-lane highway and trade route all the way from Gympie to Melbourne,” he said.

"That means job opportunities for Gympie people on the Sunshine Coast and even in Brisbane.

"The big plus for Gympie is its affordability, for residents and for businesses.

"It's family friendly and we have a strong community and that helps.

"You hear about the loss of 500,000 cattle in the north and dry conditions challenging farmers around Gympie and you know it's going to be tough.

"You have to be realistic as well as optimistic, but there's more than enough light at the end of the tunnel to get us through the tough times,” he said.

Saddleworld Gympie owner Melissa Boully was absolutely positive.

"Definitely a '10',” she said.

"Our location is awesome. I am very optimistic about the region; it's got a lot to offer,” she said.

Cr Curran said the ageing Carter Holt Harvey may still have a future under another owner, despite the possibility of a need for major refurbishment.

And he said the CHH closure was not a Gympie issue.

It was nationally significant and was part of a move by CHH to exit from the Australian market altogether.

"It's always very disappointing when you see job losses.

"You feel for any person who doesn't have a job to go to.

"For the people operating the private hospital it was a commercial decision. It needed major upgrades and, given our proximity to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital at Kawana, it was not viable.

But this was no help to people "who need treatment and find it difficult to travel.

"I've spoken to at least three government ministers and their directors-general and we've been working closely with the Department of State Development to go down every avenue to keep businesses open in Gympie. On the bright side, Nolan Meats has committed to big investment in the area, Nestle has just announced new investment and the Corbet group are progressing and are already are a major employer that started out with one truck,” Cr Curran said.

Mr Perrett said Gympie faced "unacceptable” levels of "systemic unemployment”.

"This is a problem for all three levels of government. Government cannot solve everything, but the right investment in key infrastructure can provide business with the confidence to borrow, invest, value-add, grow and generate jobs.”