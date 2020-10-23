Gympie region internet woes expected to last into next month

Telstra's website is showing big outages in the Gympie region at the moment.

PLANNED maintenance operations causing major disruptions to Gympie region internet service is expected to last well into next month, according to Telstra.

Multiple residents this week flagged major issues with their network connection, and the Telstra website showed a large part of the region may experience issues for a week to come.

An interactive map on the website highlighted issues south beyond Amamoor, east to Cedar Pocket towards Beenaam Valley, west towards Bells Bridge and north towards Curra.

A letter Telstra sent to Gympie council, shopkeepers and MPs ahead of upgrade works which have seen widespread disruptions to internet service and connection in the region.

A Telstra spokesman confirmed the outages were being caused by planned maintenance in the region, pointing to a letter sent to the local council and business owners.

“Telstra is upgrading its network around Gympie with work to take place over 25 days commencing 20 October 2020,” the letter read.

“Mobile service may be impacted at various times during this period.

“As this upgrade work needs to be carried out during daylight hours for health and safety reasons, our technicians will need to switch off some sectors which support mobile services in the area and power to the exchange.

“This may result in some disruption to mobile services in the area. Every effort will be made to reduce the impact to our customers, and we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Upgrade work and testing, if all goes according to plan, will be completed by 13th November 2020.

“Site Outages will be kept to a minimum during that period, and we anticipate to launch the improved services as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we upgrade the network.”