Gympie region in shock at new electorates plan

NEW PLAN: Gympie electorate, as planned under new Electoral Commission proposals. Note the proposed new status of Rainbow Beach as part of Noosa state electorate, the new areas annexed from Callide and Maryborough and the boundary through the communities of Cooran and Pomona districts.

RAINBOW Beach will be the West Berlin of Queensland when it becomes an isolated outpost of Noosa, under new draft electoral boundaries announced by the Queensland Electoral Commission.

The beach township, along with part of Cooloola Cove and the closely linked Inskip Point recreation area will be ripped from Gympie and divided from the rest of the Cooloola Coast, to be included in distant Noosa, despite being separated from there by many kilometres of protected wilderness and having almost no community of interest with the distant resort centre.

The communities surrounding Cooran and Pomona districts will divided between Nicklin and Noosa under the proposals, which include a boundary close to the local government border of Gympie Regional Council.

Curra, Anderleigh, Corella and Neerdie residents will generally welcome the proposed new boundaries, which would include them in Gympie, ending years of essentially artificial political representation from Maryborough.

The inclusion of Tiaro in Gympie electorate may clash with the area's general identification with Maryborough

ECQ says Gympie will gain most of Tiaro, Talegalla Weir and Munna Creek will join Gympie, as well as a small area taking in "the rest of Tin Can Bay and Netherby.”

It will also include Bauple, Bauple Forest, Gundiah, Gootchie, Paterson, Glen Echo, Miva, Theebine, Glenwood, Kanigan, Gunalda, Scotchy Pocket, currently in the Maryborough electorate.

Gympie electorate will also gain Callide localities including Mudlo, Kilkivan, Oakview, Woolooga, Lower Wonga, Sexton, Bells Bridge and Widgee recognising a general community of interest with Gympie city.

Kin Kin, Cooran, Pinbarren, Cootharaba, Rigntail Creek and Como will be part of Noosa, while Gympie will also lose Pomona, parts of Lake Macdonald, Cooran, Federal and Cooroy to Nicklin.

Residents west of Kilkivan will also find themselves "moved” from Callide to Nanango, which will now be the political area representing the western part of Gympie Regional Council, including Booubyjan, Tansey, Cinnabar, Black Snake, Wrattens Forest, Manumbar, Elgin Vale, Barambah, Goomeri, Manyung, Goomeribong, Boonara and parts of Windera, Crownthorpe and Johnstown.

ECQ documents indicate population changes have been the main driver of the proposed changes.

An aim was to follow local authority boundaries where possible, a spokesperson said.

It also aims to create boundaries which will not have to be altered again too soon.

Although the electorate now has more people than its quota under the guidelines intended to ensure as reflect one vote-one value principles (with allowances for geographic size in remote electorates), estimates are that it will come closer to the quota as population growth in some areas alters the proportions of the state's population living in various electorates.

"The proposed electorate has 35,467 electors, which is 6.93% above quota and is predicted to have 38,543 electors by 2023, which would be 4.57% above quota,” the commission says.

The draft proposals are still subject to a public submission and consultation phase before being passed to state parliament for debate before becoming law.